Arizona Wildcats, GCU Lopes headed to March Madness tournament

PHOENIX — The Arizona Wildcats and GCU Lopes both made the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.

GCU won the WAC tournament with a decisive victory over UTA, 89-74. It is GCU's second WAC tournament championship in a row and third of the last four seasons.

GCU (12 seed) will face Saint Mary's Gaels (5 seed) on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. on truTV.

The Wildcats were 11-point favorites against Oregon in the semi-finals of the Pac-12 Tournament but were upset 67-59.

The Wildcats still earned a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face Long Beach State (15 seed) on Thursday at 11 a.m. on TBS.