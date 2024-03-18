Watch Now
Arizona Wildcats, GCU Lopes headed to March Madness tournament

GCU reaches tournament for second season in a row
WAC Championship Basketball
Ian Maule/AP
Grand Canyon guard Collin Moore (8) celebrates after a foul was called on Texas-Arlington during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Western Athletic Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
WAC Championship Basketball
Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 16:32:02-04

PHOENIX — The Arizona Wildcats and GCU Lopes both made the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.

GCU won the WAC tournament with a decisive victory over UTA, 89-74. It is GCU's second WAC tournament championship in a row and third of the last four seasons.

GCU (12 seed) will face Saint Mary's Gaels (5 seed) on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. on truTV.

The Wildcats were 11-point favorites against Oregon in the semi-finals of the Pac-12 Tournament but were upset 67-59.

The Wildcats still earned a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face Long Beach State (15 seed) on Thursday at 11 a.m. on TBS.

