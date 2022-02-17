Arizona Super Bowl Committee looking for minority, veteran-owned businesses

PHOENIX — The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee says it wants to help minority businesses get a vendor contract with the NFL for next year's Super Bowl. Qualified business owners have to apply by February 28.

The committee's Business Connect diversity initiative is looking for minority, women, LGBTQ, and veteran-owned businesses.

Jay Parry, the President & CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, said it's a year-long program.

"We have some professional development seminars that occur, we have some networking sessions so these business vendors can meet one another and learn from one another and then we get into the contract process and let these businesses apply for contracts associated with NFL events," said Parry.

Owners selected for the program aren't guaranteed to get a contract with the NFL, but they would be profiled in the Business Connect Resource Guide, which NFL vendors and event producers use to identify and select local suppliers for Super Bowl LVII.

Parry said they're looking for businesses in several categories--including floral and catering companies, event rentals, and general contractors.

"It could be anything around the Valley, it could be for 10 days leading up," said Parry.

Quincy Milam, owner of Cuties Lemonade and More said he's going to apply for the program.

"Being anywhere around the Super Bowl would be absolutely fantastic, like a dream come true," he said. "I think when we have an opportunity like that, it’s just a once in a lifetime —you gotta go for it.”

Cuties Lemonade started in 2016 as a food truck and grew into three storefronts during the pandemic.

“We had to reinvent it actually, we started delivering lemonades door to door just like the milkman. So through that, we got our name out there," he said.

Milam served 21 years in the Army and Army Reserves. He hopes he'll have the chance to bring his take on Arizona's official state drink to the Super Bowl.

“People don’t know that but it’s the state drink of Arizona, we are the best lemonade in town," said Milam.

Find out more about Business Connect and who is eligible to apply here.