Arizona reaches NCAA title game with 69-59 win over UConn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 26 points and led a smothering defensive effort for Arizona as the Wildcats beat UConn 69-59 to advance to the women's NCAA Tournament championship game for the first time in school history. The Wildcats never trailed against the favored and fabled Huskies, who had made the Final Four 13 consecutive times. UConn has was 11 national titles but has lost in the semifinals each of the last four tournaments. Christyn Williams led UConn with 20 points. Arizona's win sets up an all Pac-12 final with Stanford.