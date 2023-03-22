Arizona PG Kerr Kriisa entering transfer portal

Arizona Wildcats starting point guard Kerr Kriisa is entering the transfer portal. ESPN first reported the news, which Kriisa later confirmed on Instagram.

NEWS: Arizona's Kerr Kriisa is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he told ESPN. Kriisa, who led the Pac-12 in assists while shooting 37% for 3, will be one of the most coveted players in the transfer market this spring. pic.twitter.com/92l4guDkxZ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 22, 2023

Kriisa, a junior, has been the Wildcats' starting point guard for the past two years. He led the Pac-12 in assists this season, averaging about 10 points and five assists per game.

In an Instagram post, Kriisa said goodbye to Wildcat fans.

Keeping it short and sweet. Thank you for unforgettable 3 years that I had here. So thankful and grateful for all moments that I shared with my teammates. Bear down, always!



Kriisa—named after Wildcat legend Steve Kerr—also entered the portal in 2021 after former Arizona head coach Sean Miller was fired. But incoming coach Tommy Lloyd was able to convince Kriisa to stay with the team.

The Estonian point guard has been an emotional leader and streaky three-point shooter during his career. This season, Kriisa made nearly 37 percent of his three-pointers, but shot only 4-20 from deep during postseason games. He also battled a shoulder injury late in the season.

A Kriisa departure from the program would open the door for rising sophomore Kylan Boswell to become the Wildcats' new starting point guard. Boswell played valuable minutes off the bench in all 35 games this season. He turns 18 in April.