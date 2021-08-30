Watch
Arizona Diamondbacks selling first 'NFT' in online auction

Posted at 12:08 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 15:12:08-04

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks will be selling its first "NFT" in an online auction through Candy Digital, a new digital collectible company.

In a tweet Monday, the organization announced the NFTs sold involve Chase Field artwork and the chance to step on the mound of a home game.

Fans can also bid for game day experiences that include first pitch throws, game tickets, alumni player meet and greet and a stadium tour.

An NFT, or non-fungible token, is a unique digital media that creators can collect or sell. The MLB announced its own NFTs in June as part of a long-term deal with Candy Digital.

Fans can create an account through Candy where the Ethereum currency will be used.

The digital space will allow fans and collectors to purchase, trade and share officially licensed NFTs relating to the sport.

NFTs will be available on Candy's platform where fans can purchase and trade through its storefront and secondary marketplace.

To check out Candy's NFT auctions, click here.

