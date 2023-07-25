Arizona Diamondbacks release 2024 Spring Training schedule

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Spring Training schedule has been released!

D-backs Spring Training will run from February 23-March 26. The season starts with what is technically a road game at Salt River Fields on February 23, 2024 against the Colorado Rockies. The D-backs will then be the home team against Colorado the next day at Salt River Fields.

The D-backs will play eight weekend home games at Salt River Fields during Spring Training. The team's Spring Training will conclude with two exhibition games against the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field on March 25 and 26.

Home games at Salt River Fields include: the Colorado Rockies (Feb. 24, March 13, March 20), Chicago White Sox (Feb. 25), Texas Rangers (Feb. 27), San Francisco Giants (Feb. 29), Milwaukee Brewers (March 3), San Diego Padres (March 5), Chicago Cubs (March 8), Cincinnati Reds (March 9), Oakland Athletics (March 11, 18), Kansas City Royals (March 14), Los Angeles Angels (March 17), Seattle Mariners (March 22) and Cleveland Guardians (March 23).

The D-backs only matchup against the LA Dodgers is on March 10 at Camelback Ranch.

The team has not said when tickets will go on sale for Spring Training 2024.

For the full schedule, click here.