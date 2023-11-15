Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen in the running for Cy Young Award

PHOENIX — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman and Minnesota Twins right-hander Sonny Gray are finalists for the American League Cy Young Award.

In the National League, it's Zac Gallen of the NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks, Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres and Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants.

Balloting is conducted before the postseason.

The announcement is set to be made Wednesday evening.

Arizona's outfielder Corbin Carroll was recently honored with the Rookie of the Year title.