Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen in the running for Cy Young Award

Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 12:36:25-05

PHOENIX — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman and Minnesota Twins right-hander Sonny Gray are finalists for the American League Cy Young Award.

In the National League, it's Zac Gallen of the NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks, Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres and Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants.

Balloting is conducted before the postseason.

The announcement is set to be made Wednesday evening.

Arizona's outfielder Corbin Carroll was recently honored with the Rookie of the Year title.

