Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally kills bird with pregame throw

Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Zac Gallen Giants Diamondbacks Baseball
Posted at 3:05 PM, May 17, 2023
OAKLAND, CA — Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers aspire to be like Randy Johnson.

Zac Gallen unintentionally got really close with emulating the Hall of Famer.

While warming up in the outfield before Arizona's game at Oakland on Wednesday, Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, apparently killing the animal.

The throw was captured by cameras for Diamondbacks' broadcaster Bally Sports Arizona.

Johnson infamously killed a bird during a spring training game in 2001. While throwing a pitch against the San Francisco Giants, a bird crossed in front of home plate and was destroyed by the baseball.

Gallen's incident happened one day before the anniversary of Johnson pitching a perfect game for Arizona against the Atlanta Braves in 2004.

