Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta traded to Tampa Bay

David Peralta #6 of the Arizona Diamondbacks
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 16:15:03-04

PHOENIX — Trade deadline action is heating up and an Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder is reportedly on the move.

Multiple sources say David Peralta is heading to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sources tell ESPN that in return, the Dbacks will receive catcher Christian Cerda.

Peralta has spent his entire big league career so far with Arizona. He came up with the Dbacks in 2014.

He won a Silver Slugger award in 2018 and a Gold Glove in 2019.

