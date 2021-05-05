Watch
Arizona Diamondbacks lifting seat restrictions near the end of May

Phoenix Business Journal
Posted at 10:51 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:52:46-04

PHOENIX — At the end of this month, the Arizona Diamondbacks will be lifting seat restrictions for remaining home games this season.

The team announced Wednesday that starting May 25, restrictions will be lifted in order to allow season ticket holders back into their original seats.

The D-backs say they will be continuing Major League Baseball's mask mandate and "encouraging appropriate distancing."

Tickets for all remaining home games will go on sale on May 17.

Through the 11 home games, the D-backs average attendance is 11,499, which ranks 10th in the MLB.

The Arizona Rattlers announced earlier this week that their home games will also offer 100% capacity for attendees.

The Phoenix Suns are allowing up to 5,000 fans at games and Phoenix Rising is at 50% capacity.

