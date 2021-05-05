Arizona Diamondbacks lifting seat restrictions near the end of May

PHOENIX — At the end of this month, the Arizona Diamondbacks will be lifting seat restrictions for remaining home games this season.

The team announced Wednesday that starting May 25, restrictions will be lifted in order to allow season ticket holders back into their original seats.

The D-backs say they will be continuing Major League Baseball's mask mandate and "encouraging appropriate distancing."

Tickets for all remaining home games will go on sale on May 17.

Through the 11 home games, the D-backs average attendance is 11,499, which ranks 10th in the MLB.

The Arizona Rattlers announced earlier this week that their home games will also offer 100% capacity for attendees.

With the help of numerous Covid-19 health and safety protocols, the Arizona Rattlers will be playing all of our 2021 home games at Phoenix Suns Arena at 100% capacity!🏟️



For more info on protocols and how to inquire about memberships: https://t.co/K2FvXQVVlQ pic.twitter.com/MZ9lzkz6WO — Arizona Rattlers (@ArizonaRattlers) May 3, 2021

The Phoenix Suns are allowing up to 5,000 fans at games and Phoenix Rising is at 50% capacity.