Arizona Diamondbacks giving fans plenty to cheer for going into September

PHOENIX — If you’ve tuned into an Arizona Diamondbacks game in the last few weeks, you wouldn’t think they were a team sitting 29 games behind in their division heading into September.

While the playoffs are pretty far out of reach at this point, the D-backs are giving fans plenty to be excited about with a group of young talent that’s offering a glimpse of what the future could bring to the desert.

Alek Thomas is making highlight-reel grabs in center field, Zach Gallen has been pitching lights out, and Corbin Carroll wasted no time showing this week why he is one of the top-rated prospects in all of the major leagues.

Carroll's hitting ability and speed have been on full display in his first few games since being called up from AAA. He has five RBIs in two games and went from first to home on an Alek Thomas double Monday that went viral for his speed on the base paths. Carroll looked like he was moving in fast-forward mode, traveling nearly 31 feet per second scoring easily.

Gallen, 27, has pitched 34 and one-third straight scoreless innings as a starter and has 39 strikeouts in his last five starts. And Thomas has made several Sports Center top 10 worthy grabs in the outfield, even saving a home run to end a game.

ALEK THOMAS WITH A HOME RUN ROBBERY TO END THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/vcBiEDu6NC — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 14, 2022

Outfielder Stone Garrett, another young prospect, also made his major league debut recently. An eighth-round draft pick by the Marlins in 2014, Garrett had 28 homers, four triples, 22 doubles, and 95 RBIs for Triple-A Reno. He has 9 hits in his first 23 at-bats in the majors.

“I feel like the way this group has come together, has grown, the style of play, especially since the All-Star break, where I believe we’ve been in basically every single game we’ve played, even the games we’ve lost,” Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said recently.

The D-backs have also exercised the club option on manager Torey Lovullo’s contract for 2023 after the team's hot start in the second half of the season.

"I’m honored that this organization has put the faith in me ... that I’m able to go ahead and lead this team for the rest of this year and next year,” Lovullo said. “I don’t want to let them down. This is my home. My wife and I love the Valley, and I couldn’t think of a better situation to be in with great ownership, great leadership.”

The D-backs have won five straight games and look to sweep the talented Philadelphia Phillies at home Wednesday night. 25-year-old Tommy Henry, another young prospect, will get the start on the mound.