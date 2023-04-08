Watch Now
Arizona Diamondbacks extend alcohol sales to bottom of 8th inning

Beer tap
Jenny Kane/AP
This Dec. 25, 2018, photo shows beer taps at a bar at the Back Bowl bowling alley in Eagle, Colo. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 10:15 AM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 13:15:22-04

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks and Chase Field are amping up their game experience by extending alcohol sales past the traditional seventh inning.

A member of the Diamondbacks organization told ABC15 that alcohol would be sold until the bottom of the 8th inning going forward.

There is no Major League Baseball policy on alcohol cutoffs, meaning that each team can decide for themselves.

The Diamondbacks aren't the only team in the MLB to extend sales. The Milwaukee Brewers are also testing the waters on the experimental extension, also selling into the bottom of the 8th.

