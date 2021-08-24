Watch
Arizona Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith suspended 10 games for sticky substance

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Caleb Smith (31) kicks the dirt on the mound after giving up a home run to Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera, left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 4-2. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 1:47 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 16:47:16-04

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith has been suspended 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for having a foreign substance on his glove during a game last week.

Smith’s suspension is the second this season as Major League Baseball cracks down on pitchers using sticky substances to get a better grip on the ball.

Seattle’s Hector Santiago had his 10-game suspension issued last month. Smith has elected to appeal his suspension, which otherwise would have begun Tuesday night against Pittsburgh.

Smith had his glove confiscated after he came off the field in the eighth inning against Philadelphia last Wednesday and was ejected.

Smith was adamant after the game that he did not use any illegal substances and only used rosin and sweat to create the 'sticky substance' found on his glove.

