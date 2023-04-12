Arizona Coyotes to face off Los Angeles Kings in Melbourne

Hockey is going down under!

The National Hockey League announced that the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings will face off in the first-ever NHL games in the Southern Hemisphere.

The games take place in Melbourne, Australia, and will play host to the 2023 NHL Global Series on September 23 and 24 at Rod Laver Arena.

"We are delighted to bring the excitement and passion of the National Hockey League to the dynamic city of Melbourne and the great sports fans of Australia with the 2023 Global Series games," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "The Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings are two of our League's rising young teams and among our most innovative and adventurous franchises. We look forward to their two games at Rod Laver Arena and know this history-making visit will thrill our many avid fans in Australia and cause so many more throughout the sports-loving nation to be captivated by our great game."

Both teams have played internationally in the past, in 2010 the Coyotes played a preseason game in Latvia and two regular-season games in Czechia.

"The Arizona Coyotes are honored to represent the National Hockey League at the NHL Global Series in Melbourne," said Coyotes President & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. "This is a tremendous opportunity for the Coyotes and Kings to introduce our great game to the incredibly passionate sports fans of Melbourne. The Coyotes are committed to growing our game and we look forward to interacting with all the tremendous people, partners, and fans-in-waiting in Australia."

The Coyotes will be designated the home team for the Sep. 23 matchup and the Kings will be designated the home team for the Sep. 24 game.

The waitlist for general admission tickets begins on April 17 at 1 p.m.