SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Arizona Cardinals' first-round draft pick Zaven Collins was arrested over the weekend in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police say Collins was arrested on Sunday for excessive speed and reckless driving.

Collins, a linebacker, was drafted by the Cardinals with the 16th pick in the 2021 draft out of Tulsa.

Further details on the arrest have not been released. ABC15 has requested court paperwork to learn additional information.

