Arizona Cardinals use Hopkins, stellar defense to beat 49ers 17-10

Darryl Webb/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) pulls in a touchdown pass as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Posted at 4:50 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 19:50:50-04

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1974, riding a stellar defensive performance to a 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a difficult 9-yard touchdown catch with 5:13 remaining, hanging onto the football despite tight defense from San Francisco’s Josh Norman.

That gave the Cardinals a 17-7 lead, enough of a margin to close out the win. Kyler Murray completed 22 of 31 passes for 229 yards. Hopkins caught six passes for 87 yards.

Niners rookie quarterback Trey Lance had an up-and-down first start. He threw for 192 yards and also ran for 89.

