Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner placed on IR, will miss at least four weeks with knee injury

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals have placed running back James Conner on the Injured Reserved list because of a knee injury suffered during the team's Week 5 game against Cincinnati.

The move means Conner will miss at least the next four weeks of the season.

We have placed RB James Conner on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/N2dMlCqlvd — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 10, 2023

RB Tony Jones Jr. was claimed off of waivers this week after he was released by the Saints, in hopes of bolstering the team's limited RB room. Rookie RB Emari Demercado looked good on Sunday against the Bengals after Conner was taken out because of injury, but he has seen minimal playing time this season.

Keaontay Ingram is technically Conner's backup, but he has missed time the last few weeks with lingering injuries as well. He's not expected to play in Week 6.

RB Corey Clement has been elevated from the practice squad the last few weeks for Sunday, and in all likelihood that will continue to happen while Conner is out.

The Cardinals are 1-4 and face the LA Rams Sunday afternoon on the road.