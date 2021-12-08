Arizona Cardinals playoff tickets go on sale Wednesday

GLENDALE, AZ — Red Sea fans are one step closer to rejoining their favorite Arizona football team on the field.

Cardinals playoff tickets will go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. for potential playoff games at State Farm Stadium.

Quantities are limited and are not expected to last long.

The Cardinals return home with a 10-2 record and are hoping to clinch a postseason berth as early as Monday.

You can watch the Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams on ABC15 at 6:15 p.m. on Monday Night Football.

Cardinals fans will be able to purchase four tickets for Wild Card weekend, January 15-17, and the Divisional Playoffs which are scheduled for January 22 and 23.

Game times will be determined at the end of the regular season.

Tickets will be sold at a later date if the Cardinals host the NFC Championship game and refunds will be issued automatically if games are not played.

Cardinals playoff tickets will be available only at www.seatgeek.com

At this time, Arizona currently holds the number one seed in the NFC and will keep it with a playoff spot win or tie against the Rams.

