Arizona Cardinals opening training camp to public

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals are opening their 2021 training camp to the public.

Parking and admission will be free, however digital tickets are required for entry into each of the 12 practices.

Season ticket holders will be able to reserve training camp tickets first starting Monday, July 19 at 10 a.m. by accessing the account manager function.

Everyone else can begin reserving tickets on Wednesday, July 21 at 10 a.m. by visiting the Cardinal’s site here.

Up to four tickets can be reserved for each person, while supplies last.

The first open practice is Friday, July 30 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The rest of the practice dates are below:

Saturday, July 31: 1:00-3:00 p.m. (Back Together Saturday)

Monday, August 2: 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3: 8:45-10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 4: 8:45-10:30 a.m.

Thursday, August 5: 8:45-10:30 a.m.

Friday, August 6: 8:45-10:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 7: 1:00-3:30 p.m. (Red & White Practice)

Monday, August 9: 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 10: 8:45-10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 11: 8:45-10:30 a.m.

Sunday, August 15: 1:30-3:00 p.m.

