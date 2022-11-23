Watch Now
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach fired after reports of groping woman, ESPN says

The incident reportedly occurred in Mexico City, sources say
Posted at 7:16 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 09:20:41-05

An Arizona Cardinals coach was reportedly fired after a groping incident, ESPN reported Wednesday morning.

Sources told ESPN the incident involved offensive line coach Sean Kugler. It reportedly occurred in Mexico City over the weekend where the Cardinals played against the San Francisco 49ers Monday.

Mexican officials were reportedly made aware of the incident, then the Cardinals were informed, and Kugler was terminated, ESPN says.

The 56-year-old Kugler had been on Kingsbury's staff since 2019 and was the head coach at UTEP from 2013 to 2017. He was popular among the players and Kingsbury routinely praised his work.

The Cardinals are 4-7 this season and injuries on the offensive line have been one of the team's many issues. Four of the five starters missed Monday night's game because of various ailments.

Kugler is the second member of the Cardinals' coaching staff to face discipline this season.

In August, Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon was charged in Indianapolis with two counts of domestic battery stemming from an alleged incident in May.

