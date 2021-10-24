Arizona Cardinals move to 7-0 for season, roll past Houston Texans 31-5

GLENDALE, AZ — DeAndre Hopkins caught a touchdown pass against his former team, Zach Ertz caught a touchdown pass for his new team and the Arizona Cardinals scored 31 unanswered points to beat the Houston Texans 31-5 on Sunday.

The Cardinals remain the NFL’s only undefeated team and improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1974. The Texans have lost six straight games.

Kyler Murray completed 20 of 28 passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Ertz had a 47-yard touchdown catch in his first game with the Cardinals after his trade from the Eagles.