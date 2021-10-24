Watch
Arizona Cardinals move to 7-0 for season, roll past Houston Texans 31-5

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles under pressure against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 4:38 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 19:38:35-04

GLENDALE, AZ — DeAndre Hopkins caught a touchdown pass against his former team, Zach Ertz caught a touchdown pass for his new team and the Arizona Cardinals scored 31 unanswered points to beat the Houston Texans 31-5 on Sunday.

The Cardinals remain the NFL’s only undefeated team and improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1974. The Texans have lost six straight games.

Kyler Murray completed 20 of 28 passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Ertz had a 47-yard touchdown catch in his first game with the Cardinals after his trade from the Eagles.

