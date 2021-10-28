Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt to likely undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, according to ESPN sources

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will undergo what will likely be season-ending shoulder surgery, according to ESPN sources.

Cardinals’ DE J.J. Watt will undergo what is now likely to be season-ending shoulder surgery, sources tell ESPN. No date set yet for surgery.



Watt hurt his shoulder in the second quarter Sunday and still managed to play the rest of the game with the injury. pic.twitter.com/Y2pzFV8sFQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2021

Watt injured his shoulder in the second quarter against the Houston Texans Sunday.

There's no date set yet for surgery, according to ESPN.

The Cardinals are set to play the Green Bay Packers Thursday night.