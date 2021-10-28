Watch
Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt to likely undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, according to ESPN sources

David Richard/AP
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt walks on the field during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cardinals won 37-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 8:10 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 23:20:46-04

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will undergo what will likely be season-ending shoulder surgery, according to ESPN sources.

Watt injured his shoulder in the second quarter against the Houston Texans Sunday.

There's no date set yet for surgery, according to ESPN.

The Cardinals are set to play the Green Bay Packers Thursday night.

