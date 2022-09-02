Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton to miss 4 games after cooking accident

PHOENIX — *This story contains graphic images that may not be suitable for all audiences.*

Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton is expected to miss at least four games after being injured in what has been described as a serious cooking accident.

The #AZCardinals are placing CB Antonio Hamilton on reserve/non-football injury list following a cooking accident in his home, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He's out four games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2022

Hamilton shared on social media that he suffered second-degree burns on his legs and feet from the accident.

Had the greatest camp of my career & last Monday I had a accident that could've ended up deadly for me & my family but instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree). It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries pic.twitter.com/8SXhJjzZbW — Antonio Hamilton (@UnitedSt8Of_Ham) September 1, 2022

Reports indicate Hamilton was burned by cooking oil.

Hamilton is entering his seventh season in the NFL and second with the Cardinals and had earned a starting role during training camp.