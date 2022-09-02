Watch Now
Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton to miss 4 games after cooking accident

Colts Cardinals Football
Posted at 10:19 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 14:25:59-04

PHOENIX — *This story contains graphic images that may not be suitable for all audiences.*

Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton is expected to miss at least four games after being injured in what has been described as a serious cooking accident.

Hamilton shared on social media that he suffered second-degree burns on his legs and feet from the accident.

Reports indicate Hamilton was burned by cooking oil.

Hamilton is entering his seventh season in the NFL and second with the Cardinals and had earned a starting role during training camp.

