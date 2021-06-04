Watch
Arizona broadcaster Brenly taking time off after comment

Rick Scuteri/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2014, file photo, Former Arizona Diamondbacks manager Bob Brenly throws out the first pitch before the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Phoenix. Brenly, now a Diamondbacks broadcaster, is stepping away from the booth over the next week after facing backlash for an on-air comment about New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman's headwear. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Posted at 8:36 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 11:36:10-04

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly is stepping away from the booth over the next week after facing backlash for an on-air comment about New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman's headwear.

Brenly, working for Bally Sports Arizona, made the remark during the Diamondbacks' 6-5, 10-inning win Tuesday night in Arizona.

Brenly said he was pretty sure the durag Stroman was wearing was the same one Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets.

AP

Stroman responded on Twitter, referring to the comments as having racist undertones.

