Watch
Sports

Actions

Arizona Bowl off, Boise State pulls out with COVID issues

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Conner/AP
FILE - Boise State linebacker DJ Schramm (52), carrying the Dan Paul Hammer, leads Boise State onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State on Sept. 18, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. The Arizona Bowl was canceled on Monday night, Dec. 27, after Boise State pulled out and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program. (AP Photo/Steve Conner, File)
Virus Outbreak College Sports
Posted at 11:00 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 13:00:35-05

The Arizona Bowl has been canceled after Boise State pulled out and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues.

Central Michigan was supposed to be in the Arizona Bowl but will instead replace Miami in Friday's Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, against Washington State.

Numerous college programs have coronavirus issues coming out of the Christmas break, and four bowls have been canceled.

No. 2 Duke is one of several basketball programs with COVID-19 issues, postponing games against Clemson and Notre Dame this week.

And UConn’s game against No. 23 Xavier scheduled for Tuesday was scrapped because of COVID-19 issues involving the Huskies.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV