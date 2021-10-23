Apache Junction, Arcadia High School football game canceled after social media threat

Watch
Posted at 5:39 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 20:43:15-04

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Arcadia High School and Apache Junction High School have mutually agreed to cancel their varsity high school football game that was scheduled for Friday night.

According to a letter sent to parents by Arcadia High School, the cancellation comes as a result of a social media threat made toward Arcadia High School, which was scheduled to be played at Apache Junction High School.

According to the letter, the incident is being investigated by the Apache Junction Police Department.

ABC15 has reached out to the Apache Junction Police Department but has not received any additional information about the investigation or alleged threat.

Apache Junction HS says tickets for Friday's game will be honored for their next home game. If you'd prefer to receive a refund you can contact the school.

