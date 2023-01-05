Watch Now
AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game after Damar Hamlin's injury

Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during game, remains critical
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jan 05, 2023
CINCINNATI, OH — Two people familiar with the decision say the NFL won't resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field.

Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications. Buffalo entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs currently hold that spot.

The Bengals had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition, but doctors say he has improved and has shown positive signs of neurological activity.

