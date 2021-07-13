Alonso bests Mancini, Ohtani for 2nd straight HR Derby title

DENVER (AP) — Pete Alonso danced to his second straight Home Run Derby title, besting Shohei Ohtani, Trey Mancini, and Juan Soto on a night of record long balls in the thin Rocky Mountain air of Coors Field.

The New York Mets first baseman hit 74 total home runs and beat Mancini 23-22 in the final round, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles.

Batting second, Alonso trailed 22-17 after the first two minutes of the final round, then hit six homers on six swings over the first 28 seconds of his final minute.

New York’s 26-year-old first baseman hit 35 dingers in the first round and defeated Soto 16-15 in the second round.

His longest home run of the night traveled 514 feet.