ABC15 to show at least one MLB Wild Card playoff game

PHOENIX — ABC15 will be your home for at least one Wild Card round game of the MLB playoffs!

On Friday, superstar Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on potential NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

First pitch is scheduled for just after 11 a.m., you can watch live on ABC15.

Then on Sunday, if necessary, it will be a win-or-go-home Game 3 matchup in Toronto. The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays will face off for the right to play the Houston Astros.

First pitch Sunday would also be just after 11 a.m., you can watch that game, if it happens, on ABC15.