Watch Now
Sports

Actions

ABC15 to show at least one MLB Wild Card playoff game

The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Philadelphia Phillies Friday at 11 a.m. on ABC15
Phillies at Cardinals on ABC15
AP
Phillies at Cardinals on ABC15
Posted at 10:25 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 13:25:13-04

PHOENIX — ABC15 will be your home for at least one Wild Card round game of the MLB playoffs!

On Friday, superstar Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on potential NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

First pitch is scheduled for just after 11 a.m., you can watch live on ABC15.

Then on Sunday, if necessary, it will be a win-or-go-home Game 3 matchup in Toronto. The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays will face off for the right to play the Houston Astros.

First pitch Sunday would also be just after 11 a.m., you can watch that game, if it happens, on ABC15.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!