Watch Now
Sports

Actions

76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. hospitalized after being hit by vehicle, to miss 'significant' time

Suns 76ers Basketball
Matt Slocum/AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr., center, dunks past Phoenix Suns' Jusuf Nurkic, from left, Kevin Durant and Josh Okogie during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Suns 76ers Basketball
Posted at 9:17 PM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 23:17:02-05

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has been hospitalized with undisclosed injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday, the team said.

Oubre is in stable condition and the team says he will miss a significant amount of playing time, but not the rest of the season.

The Sixers said Oubre was walking near his residence when he struck. No additional information about his injuries or about the accident was immediately available.

The 27-year-old Oubre is in his first season with the 76ers and has averaged 16.8 points in the first eight games. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft and has played with four other teams. The 76ers are to play at home Sunday against Indiana.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football