2023 World Series: D-backs face the Rangers on Halloween for Game 4

Sold-out stadium has fans on their feet and in costumes

The D-backs host the Rangers for Game 4 of the World Series. The match-up takes place on Halloween and the spooky vibes and team spirit were more than evident- just take a look.

P1010657.JPG Postseason smiles in the Valley for the World Series.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010640.JPG We found ‘Waldo’ at the game.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010647.JPG “My boss doesn’t know I’m here,” well maybe the boss might find out after this picture.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010649.JPG ‘Bananas’ for the Diamondbacks.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010642.JPG Spooky vibes for the World Series.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010663.JPG Proud D-backs fan ready to watch the team play.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010660.JPG Vanessa Horie and Jon Ennis are in their Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance era. Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010690.JPG The D-backs face the Rangers in another sold-out stadium for the World Series; the Phoenix stadium has confirmed that all Valley World Series Games are sold-out.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010687.JPG Dressed like angels on the outfield. Matt Blake hold his Rangers VooDoo doll.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010696.JPG Fan wears the ‘Piña Power’ headband in support of the D-backs player Lourdes Gurriel Jr.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010752.JPG Fan holds high his poster: “I left my kids at home to come to the World Series.”Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010666.JPG Embracing the Chaos and the Halloween vibes.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010665.JPG This group drove out from Mexicali, Mexico to watch the World Series Game in Phoenix.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010670.JPG D-backs players jerseys; Old school meets new school.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010684.JPG Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010681.JPG This ‘minion’ is just one of more the 48,000 fans in the stadium.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010750.JPG Fans stand together following the 5th inning.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010749.JPG “I stand up for parents” reads the sign.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010743.JPG Views from the Upper Level concourse- and yes, we found two Waldos.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez P1010720.JPG Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez

