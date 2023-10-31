Share Facebook

Postseason smiles in the Valley for the World Series. Nicole Gutierrez

We found ‘Waldo’ at the game. Nicole Gutierrez

“My boss doesn’t know I’m here,” well maybe the boss might find out after this picture. Nicole Gutierrez

‘Bananas’ for the Diamondbacks. Nicole Gutierrez

Spooky vibes for the World Series. Nicole Gutierrez

Proud D-backs fan ready to watch the team play. Nicole Gutierrez

Vanessa Horie and Jon Ennis are in their Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance era. Nicole Gutierrez

The D-backs face the Rangers in another sold-out stadium for the World Series; the Phoenix stadium has confirmed that all Valley World Series Games are sold-out. Nicole Gutierrez

Dressed like angels on the outfield. Matt Blake hold his Rangers VooDoo doll. Nicole Gutierrez

Fan wears the ‘Piña Power’ headband in support of the D-backs player Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Nicole Gutierrez

Fan holds high his poster: “I left my kids at home to come to the World Series.” Nicole Gutierrez

Embracing the Chaos and the Halloween vibes. Nicole Gutierrez

This group drove out from Mexicali, Mexico to watch the World Series Game in Phoenix. Nicole Gutierrez

D-backs players jerseys; Old school meets new school. Nicole Gutierrez

Nicole Gutierrez

This ‘minion’ is just one of more the 48,000 fans in the stadium. Nicole Gutierrez

Fans stand together following the 5th inning. Nicole Gutierrez

“I stand up for parents” reads the sign. Nicole Gutierrez

Views from the Upper Level concourse- and yes, we found two Waldos. Nicole Gutierrez

Nicole Gutierrez

