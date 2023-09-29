Spirit Halloween is giving away $1,000 in candy and decorations

Nothing goes better with Halloween costumes than candy and this year, Spirit Halloween has officially chosen a favorite sweet treat.

Declaring Butterfinger the official candy bar of the retail chain, Spirit Halloween is teaming up with the iconic candy brand to give fans some candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters — and a few other treats of their own.

Now through Oct. 2, you can enter Spirit Halloween’s “Sweetest House on the Street” sweepstakes for a chance to win a full-size box of Butterfinger bars, a “huge mystery pack” of Spirit Halloween decorations and a $100 gift card. The total value of the prize is nearly $1,000, so it sounds like there will be some pretty sweet items in the mystery pack.

Adobe

To enter, simply follow @spirithalloween and @butterfinger on Instagram, then head to Spirit Halloween’s Instagram post about the sweepstakes. Be sure to like the post and then comment why you should be the winner. Winners will be chosen at random sometime after Oct. 2.

“We live and breathe Halloween 365 days a year, and we know candy plays a special role in celebrations for many during the Halloween season,” Kym Sarkos, executive vice president or Spirit Halloween said in a press release. “Our guests love coming to their local Spirit Halloween store each season for the thrills and surprises that await within the walls of every Spirit Halloween, and we are so excited to team up with Butterfinger, one of our favorite candy bars, to make that visit even sweeter this year.”

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

While we don’t know what decor items will be in the prize package, you can start planning ahead for how to spend your $100 gift card if you win.

Along with hundreds of indoor and outdoor decorations, Spirit Halloween also has costumes and even giant animatronics like this 6-foot-tall Leatherface from the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” series.

Wearing the “Pretty Woman Mask” from the films, he moves at the waist while making grunting noises and even his chainsaw makes realistic sounds. Priced at $349, you could get it for $249 if you use your gift card.

While you wait to see if you’re a winner, you can get a head start on shopping with a coupon code for 20% off your purchase. Now through Oct. 2, simply add TWENTYOFF to your online order and the discount will be applied to your cart.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.