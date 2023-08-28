Spanish prosecutors launch probe into soccer chief over unwanted kiss

Spanish prosecutors have launched an investigation into Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales after an unsolicited kiss following the country's Women's World Cup win, reports say.

The probe could end in sexual aggression charges for the soccer chief.

Rubiales wrapped his arms around Spanish player Jenni Hermoso and kissed her on the lips after Spain defeated England on Aug. 20.

"We have agreed to contact Jennifer Hermoso in order to inform her of her rights as a victim of an alleged crime of sexual aggression in the next 15 days," the statement says, according to CNN.

This comes ahead of an emergency meeting called by RFEF for Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Hermoso said the kiss was unwanted.

"I want to make it clear that at no time … was his kiss ever consensual," she said. "I want to reiterate as I did before that I did not like this incident."

Rubiales has refused to resign, but over the weekend FIFA suspended him for an initial period of 90 days pending an investigation. He is also prohibited from contacting Hermoso himself or through a third party.

The kiss has drawn much criticism and was shocking given the sport's long-standing allegations of sexual misconduct by male soccer presidents and coaches against female players on national teams.

