LifestyleSonoran Living Actions Facebook Tweet Email Yesi Style has cool tech finds for fall Sonoran Living Posted at 9:35 AM, Sep 07, 2021 and last updated 2021-09-07 12:35:58-04 ((SL Advertiser)) Yesi Style has cool tech finds for fall. Find out more at yesi.style. Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Hit comedy show Seinfeld is on CW61 Arizona