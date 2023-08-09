((SL Advertiser)) Yesi Style has beauty and wellness tips for students going back to college. Learn more at yesi.style, or follow Yesi on Instagram, @YesiStyleMedia
Yesi Style has beauty and wellness tips for students going back to college
Posted at 7:55 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 10:55:12-04
((SL Advertiser)) Yesi Style has beauty and wellness tips for students going back to college. Learn more at yesi.style, or follow Yesi on Instagram, @YesiStyleMedia
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.