Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Transformational Leader, Dr. Joel P. Martin, shares 4 steps to being a positively powerful woman

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 6:30 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 09:30:02-04

14th Annual Positively Powerful Woman Awards and Education Summit Conference
Friday, October 20, 2023
The Showcase Room
Tempe, AZ
To purchase tickets, https://bit.ly/2023PosPowReg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KNXV Sonoran Living logo

Interested in appearing on Sonoran Living? Click here to find out how!