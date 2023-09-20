Time to plan your fall getaway at Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort

Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

It's Time for Fall Fun

The nearest travel destination for Zen-inducing rest and relaxation seaside and in gorgeous nature is four short hours away in Rocky Point, Mexico.

This fall, Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort is truly a place to spend some time in luxurious retreat, charging up for the holidays ahead. Resort deals this fall offer savings of up to 25 percent on themed weekend stays, ranging from Girls' Night Out to First Day of Fall and Veterans Day weekend packages. Additionally, guests can take advantage of discounted rates during multiple seasonal events hosted by Las Palomas.

One of these is the annual Gonzo & Friends Golf Tournament, November 3-4, benefitting 1MISSION initiatives focused on community development in Rocky Point. Former Arizona Diamondback Luis González, along with other current and former MLB and NFL players, will participate in the tournament to raise funds for the organization. Whether you register for the tournament or not, you can score 25 percent off a weekend stay and enjoy the golf vibes if you're a player or enthusiast.

If local art and culture are more your thing, book a stay during Las Palomas' Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) week-long event, November 1-6. Expect a breathtaking display as the resort transforms with costumes, décor, altars, a majestic parade, and a one-of-a-kind, monumental sculpture created for the resort by plastic artist Javier Zarazúa. Guests can enjoy 20 percent off their stay during this annual celebratory event.

Las Palomas offers one- to five-bedroom condominiums, each with terrace or balcony views of the Sea of Cortéz. Condos feature fully equipped kitchens with living and dining spaces for total home-away-from-home comfort, including high-speed internet.

Additionally, guests have access to The Links, the resort's professional 18-hole championship golf course unique to Las Palomas. Private instruction and classes for beginners and experienced players alike are available, complete with an on-site pro shop.

For some of the best dining in Rocky Point, enjoy award-winning restaurants Citron and La Maria at Las Palomas, featuring both local and international cuisine for every palate.

A full-service spa, fitness center, and 24/7 security round out the many other resort amenities.

View all fall deals and book your stay today at LasPalomasResort.net.

Las Palomas is the first resort in Rocky Point to earn a Four Diamond rating from AAA. This world-class resort has the closest beach to Arizona, situated in the exclusive Sandy Beach area of Rocky Point, against the majestic splendor of the Sea of Cortéz. Top rated by AAA and Tripadvisor, it is a paradise getaway for Arizonans who love golf, beach, and relaxation.