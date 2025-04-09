The Zone: Learn about the funnest place at Phoenix Children's at the impact it has on the patients. To donate, call 602-933-4567 or go to abc15.com/telethon.
The Zone: Learn about the funnest place at Phoenix Children's at the impact it has on the patients
Posted
and last updated
The Zone: Learn about the funnest place at Phoenix Children's at the impact it has on the patients. To donate, call 602-933-4567 or go to abc15.com/telethon.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.