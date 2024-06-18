Watch Now
The Phoenix Theatre Company presents Fiddler on the Roof: Your chance to see a LIVE classic

Posted at 8:10 AM, Jun 18, 2024

((SL Advertiser)) The Phoenix Theatre Company presents Fiddler on the Roof now playing! To get tickets, call 602) 254-2151, or go to PhoenixTheatre.com.

