The Arizona Teacher Residency program can help you get your master's degree without the debt

Teachers shape our future. A caring, high-quality teacher not only advances students' academic outcomes, but also their future earning potential and even long-term health. Our state needs high quality teachers!

Have you ever wanted to become a teacher? If so, the Arizona Teacher Residency (AZTR) program might be the best pathway for you. It's an Arizona Teachers Academy eligible program, which means most residents can earn their master's degree without having to pay any tuition!* AZTR Residents also receive an AmeriCorps living stipend, healthcare, and other benefits during a year-long apprenticeship in the classroom of a skilled Supervising Teacher. In year 2, individuals become teachers of record in partner districts and earn a full salary while finishing up coursework for their degree. This two-year program sets teachers up for success in the long-term.

Did you know that teachers who enter the classroom without much preparation or practice are 2-3 times more likely to leave the profession within the first year? Teaching is a meaningful and inspiring career, but it can be very challenging if you enter without being prepared first. Teacher residency programs, which provide a full year of preparation and practice, have proven success with improving teacher retention, teacher effectiveness and student achievement. As the only program in the state of Arizona affiliated with the National Center for Teacher Residencies, AZTR offers a pathway for teachers to succeed now and in the future, without them having to take on a huge financial burden.

At AZTR, they're committed to recruiting, preparing, and supporting diverse and talented individuals, so they can thrive in the classroom for years to come. Their two-year Teacher Residency program provides graduate education, hands-on classroom experience, and continuing professional development to aspiring teachers. Plus, they offer multiple financial incentives to make achieving your goals more manageable. Thanks to grant funding from a variety of sources, the program can financially support new teachers to get the preparation they need to be the best teachers they can be!

Join AZTR in the mission to ensure that every child in Arizona receives an outstanding education taught by a well-prepared teacher who is dedicated to their profession and the children they serve. Help build a better Arizona from the classroom.

Ready to embark on your journey to becoming an educator? Learn more and apply today! Applications for the next cohort (starting in June 2024) are due April 1st.