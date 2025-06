Terri O shows you how she repurposes handbags with cute fabric, embellishments and jewelry

Prev Next

Posted

Terri O upgrades a clutch with cute and unique details. Cute embellishments from www.expointl.com. Follow Terri @terrioaz or youtube.com/aterrioshow

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.