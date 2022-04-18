Subway introduces new Italian Sandwiches
((SL Advertiser)) Subway introduces new Italian Sandwiches! Find a location near you at subway.com
Posted at 8:52 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 12:55:21-04
((SL Advertiser)) Subway introduces new Italian Sandwiches! Find a location near you at subway.com.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.