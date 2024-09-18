St. Vincent de Paul is asking for your new and used adult and children's bicycles!

Earnhardt Auto Centers is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Each bike is an opportunity to improve someone’s life

For the vulnerable guests St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) serves in Arizona, having a bike is more than just a set of wheels. A bike can be the difference between unemployment and employment, going to school or not, retrieving groceries or going hungry, accessing health care or going without treatment. That’s why every bike donation to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive counts, because each bike is an opportunity to improve someone’s life.

Donated bikes go to those needing low-cost transportation for work, school, and errands. They benefit families and children in the St. Vincent de Paul’s Family Dining Room, residents of its transitional shelters, and guests experiencing homelessness. Some bikes are also given to partner organizations to support their communities.

Bike donations are processed through SVdP's volunteer-run state-of-the-art Bike Shop, which has refurbished 50 to 60 bikes every month for the past 13 years. The monetary donations will be used to purchase supplies to repair gently used bicycles.

Be part of the 2nd Chance Bike Drive this September! You can drop off your bike now until September 30 at your closest Earnhardt Auto Centers around the Valley or simply visit SVdP’s website at stvincentdepaul.net/bike to make a monetary donation.

You can also volunteer at SVdP’s Bike Shop and help refurbish bikes! Go to www.stvincentdepaul.net/volunteer to sign up for a volunteer opportunity.