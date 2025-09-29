Southwest Human Development's Birth to Five helpline operates Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parents can call or text (877) 705-KIDS (5437) for immediate support or submit questions online at http://www.birthtofivehelpline.org. The Birth to Five Helpline app is also available on the App Store and Google Play, providing easy access to expert advice.
Southwest Human Development's Birth to Five helpline offers free support for parents
