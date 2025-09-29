Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southwest Human Development's Birth to Five helpline offers free support for parents

Southwest Human Development's Birth to Five helpline operates Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parents can call or text (877) 705-KIDS (5437) for immediate support or submit questions online at http://www.birthtofivehelpline.org. The Birth to Five Helpline app is also available on the App Store and Google Play, providing easy access to expert advice.

