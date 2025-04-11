Sojourner Center is helping those affected by domestic violence

Sojourner Center is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Sojourner Center: Direct Your Taxes

Since 1977, Sojourner Center has been a sanctuary for individuals escaping domestic violence in Arizona. With 134 emergency shelter beds and 32 transitional housing apartments, we provide a safe haven for over 2,000 survivors annually. Our comprehensive services, including an emergency hotline, empower survivors to heal, secure safe housing, and achieve self-sufficiency.

Domestic violence remains a pressing issue in Arizona, affecting thousands of individuals and families each year. Access to supportive services is crucial for survivors seeking to rebuild their lives free from abuse. Organizations like Sojourner Center play a vital role in offering the necessary resources and support to facilitate this transformation.

Arizona offers a unique opportunity for residents to make contributions to causes they care about through the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit program. By donating to a qualifying charitable organization like Sojourner Center, taxpayers can receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit against their state tax liability. Individuals can claim up to $470, and married couples filing jointly can claim up to $938.

By making a tax-credit eligible contribution to Sojourner Center, you are directly supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking in their journey toward safety and independence. Your contribution enables us to maintain and expand our critical services, ensuring that more individuals and families have access to the support they need.

Making a tax credit eligible gift to Sojourner Center is straightforward:

1. Make a Contribution: Visit www.directyourtaxes.org to contribute securely online.

2. Claim the Credit: When filing your Arizona state taxes, claim the credit for contributions to Sojourner Center.

By supporting Sojourner Center, you play an active role in helping survivors and fostering a safer community for all. Learn more about Sojourner Center at www.sojournercenter.org.

To donate, go to directyourtaxes.org or call 480-518-4527.