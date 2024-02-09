Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Sadie Murray, The Go-To Girlfriend, has top picks for Valentine's Day gifts

((SL Advertiser)) Sadie Murray, The Go-To Girlfriend, has top picks for Valentine's Day gifts. To learn more, visit thegotogirlfriend.com
Posted at 9:29 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 12:00:36-05

((SL Advertiser)) Sadie Murray, The Go-To Girlfriend, has top picks for Valentine's Day gifts. To learn more, visit thegotogirlfriend.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KNXV Sonoran Living logo

Interested in appearing on Sonoran Living? Click here to find out how!