Rusconi's American Kitchen shares their recipe for Blackberry Shellac and Brine

5 each Blackberries

3/4 cup Molasses

1/4 cup Honey

1 cup White balsamic Vinegar

1 tablespoon ketchup

In a heavy sauce pot add your blackberries and vinegar. Reduce by half

Add all other ingredients and reduce by 1/3rd. Strain through a fine strainer and let cool.

Brine

· 3 cups hot water

· 1-1/4 teaspoons pure vanilla paste

· 1/4 cup brown sugar

· 1/4 cup kosher salt

· 1 tablespoons cracked black peppercorns

· 6 (1-1/4-inch to 1-1/2-inch thick) center-cut loin pork chops

Heat brine until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Cool the brine and pour over chicken or pork.

Brine for 24 hours

