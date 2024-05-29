Watch Now
Rusconi's American Kitchen shares their recipe for Blackberry Shellac and Brine

Chef Michael Rusconi Blackberry Shellac
5 each Blackberries
3/4 cup Molasses
1/4 cup Honey
1 cup White balsamic Vinegar
1 tablespoon ketchup

In a heavy sauce pot add your blackberries and vinegar. Reduce by half
Add all other ingredients and reduce by 1/3rd. Strain through a fine strainer and let cool.

Brine
· 3 cups hot water
· 1-1/4 teaspoons pure vanilla paste
· 1/4 cup brown sugar
· 1/4 cup kosher salt
· 1 tablespoons cracked black peppercorns
· 6 (1-1/4-inch to 1-1/2-inch thick) center-cut loin pork chops

Heat brine until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Cool the brine and pour over chicken or pork.
Brine for 24 hours

