Rusconi's American Kitchen shares Blackberry Shellac recipes

Chef Michael Rusconi Blackberry Shellac

5 each Blackberries

3/4 cup Molasses

1/4 cup Honey

1 cup White balsamic Vinegar

1 tablespoon ketchup

In a heavy sauce pot add your blackberries and vinegar. Reduce by half

Add all other ingredients and reduce by 1/3rd. Strain through a fine strainer and let cool.

Brine

· 3 cups hot water

· 1-1/4 teaspoons pure vanilla paste

· 1/4 cup brown sugar

· 1/4 cup kosher salt

· 1 tablespoons cracked black peppercorns

· 6 (1-1/4-inch to 1-1/2-inch thick) center-cut loin pork chops

Heat brine until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Cool the brine and pour over chicken or pork.

Brine for 24 hours

Grilled filet of Salmon with Blackberry shellac brussels sprouts, marbled potatoes, corn and fire roasted tomatillo sauce

By Chef Michael Rusconi

(Serves 4)

Potato preparation

1 ½ lb Fingerling potatoes (red B's may be substituted)

1 Tablespoon Olive oil

1 Tablespoon finely chopped garlic

¼ Teaspoon Sea Salt of fine salt

1/8 Teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

Toss your potatoes with the garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Roast in a 350 degree oven until tender. The fingerlings take about 15-20 minutes.

Sauce preparation

4 each Tomatillos

½ each Poblano pepper (roasted, peeled and seeded)

½ each Large yellow onion (chopped coarsely)

1 clove Fresh garlic (chopped)

¾ cup Chicken stock

¼ bunch Fresh cilantro

¼ cup Extra virgin olive oil

2 oz Butter

Roast the tomatilloes and the poblanos on a barbecue grill. Allow to cool and then peel the skin off of the poblano chile. Cut the chile in half and squeeze out the seeds.

In a small sauce pot slowly sweat your onions and garlic in a little olive oil. Rough chop your tomatillos and poblano chile. Add them to your pot along with your chicken stock and bring the sauce to a simmer for ten minutes. Blend your sauce in a blender rand add the cilantro, olive oil and butter. Season with salt and white pepper to your taste. Strain through a fine mesh strainer and reserve.

For The Brussels Sprouts

12 each Brussels sprouts

1 oz Butter

Blanch your Brussels sprouts in salted rapidly boiling water. Once they are tender sauté them in butter and season with salt and pepper.

For The Corn

2 each Ears of yellow sweet corn

Shuck your corn and roast it lightly over the grill. Cut the corn kernels off the cob with a sharp knife. Toss with the Brussels sprouts

Blackberry Shellac

5 each Blackberries

3/4 cup Molasses

1/4 cup Honey

1 cup White balsamic Vinegar

1 tablespoon ketchup

In a heavy sauce pot add your blackberries and vinegar. Reduce by half

Add all other ingredients and reduce by 1/3rd. Strain through a fine strainer and let cool.

For the Plate up

Spoon your potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and corn in the middle of a large dinner plate. Place your grilled Salmon on top. Spoon your sauce around the Salmon. Pare with a medium bodied Pinot Noir and have a great evening

For the Salmon

4 each 6oz Salmon Filets

Procedure

Lightly oil your salmon and season it with a little salt and pepper. Grill it on a very hot grill until almost completely done. When the Salmon are almost completely cooked brush on the shellac and allow it to caramelize on the grill. Be careful not to burn it. The glaze will darken quickly.

Rusconi's American Kitchen

10637 N Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, AZ

480-483-0009

rusconiskitchen.com

