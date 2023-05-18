Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Rule out melanoma with the DermTech Melanoma Test

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 9:16 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 12:16:29-04

((SL Advertiser)) For additional information on the DermTech Melanoma Test, go to DermTech.com. To find a specialist that offers the test, go to dermtech.com/find-a-specialist.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find where to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 31 and June 1 on ION!