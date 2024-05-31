Registered Dietitian Mia Syn shows us some healthy blueberry recipes for summer

Nutrition By Mia is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Healthy Blueberry Recipes for Summer

Registered Dietitian Mia Syn, MS, RDN

With summer just around the corner, it's the perfect time of year to enjoy delicious and nutritious recipes utilizing fresh, sustainably grown blueberries!

Blueberries are a nutrition powerhouse

Blueberries contain a category of phytonutrients called polyphenols including anthocyanins, which are compounds that give blueberries their blue color and also offer a range of health benefits. They're a great source of fiber, which aids in digestion and helps keep you feeling full, as well as other essential nutrients including vitamin C, vitamin K and manganese.

Not all blueberries are created equal.

betterful® blueberries are a Regenerative Organic Certified® blueberry that is pioneering a regenerative approach to growing blueberries that are tastier for us and healthier for the planet. Regenerative agriculture means they embrace responsible and sustainable farming practices to grow better blueberries with focus on rebuilding working landscapes, restoring natural resources, and revitalizing rural communities. betterful® blueberries are now available for purchase at select Sprouts locations across Arizona, now through September.

Blueberry Chia Pudding

Makes 2-3 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

½ cup betterful® blueberries

3 tbsp chia seeds

Directions:

1. In a blender, combine the almond milk and blueberries.

2. Transfer the blueberry almond milk to a large bowl and whisk together with the chia seeds. Set aside to thicken for 10 minutes, then mix again to distribute the seeds.

3. Transfer to 2 to 3 serving jars and store in the fridge.

Blueberry Arugula Goat Cheese Salad

Makes 3-4 servings

Ingredients:

Salad:

4 cups of arugula

½ cup diced red onion

1 cup betterful® blueberries

½ cup chopped walnuts

½ cup crumbled goat cheese

Dressing:

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Whisk together the dressing ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.

2. Combine the salad ingredients in a large bowl and toss with the dressing before serving.

Blueberry Crumble Bars

Makes 9 bars

Ingredients:

Blueberry filling:

2 cups betterful® blueberries

2 tbsp chia seeds

Crumble topping and base:

1 ½ cup rolled oats

1 cup blanched almond flour

1/3 cup vegetable or coconut oil

1/3 cup maple syrup

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F and line a 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper.

2. Make the filling by heating the berries in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring and crushing the berries periodically to encourage them to break down. Turn off the heat and stir in the chia seeds. Set aside to thicken.

3. Add the crumble ingredients to a food processor and pulse until well combined and crumbly.

4. Press three-quarters of the crumble mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan and par-bake for 10 minutes.

5. Pour the filling over the par-baked crust and sprinkle the remaining crumble on top.

6. Bake for another 15 minutes. Let the bars cool before slicing.

For more nutrition tips and healthy recipes, visit www.NutritionByMia.com and follow Mia on Instagram @nutritionbymia